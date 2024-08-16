K-1 Champion Miloš Cvjetićanin Signs with GLORY Kickboxing

Miloš Cvjetićanin is set to make his promotional debut at GLORY 95 on Sep. 21 jumping into the competitive light heavyweight division. The Serbian Kickboxer was set to compete in the K-1 Grand Prix later this year but instead signed with GLORY Kickboxing.

Miloš Cvjetićanin

K-1 has been setting up a comeback over the past year. The Japanese-based organization has been hosting international tournaments where the winners will be entered in its year-end grand prix in Tokyo. Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and others were initially planned.

The Eastern European tournament was won by the Serbian kickboxer Miloš Cvjetićanin. He won three fights in a single night, two by way of KO/TKO, to be booked in K-1’s grand finale. Instead, the K-1 champion signed with GLORY Kickboxing.

GLORY 95

Now, Miloš Cvjetićanin will make his debut at GLORY 95 in the light heavyweight division. This fight card is set for Sep. 21 and hosted in Zagreb, Croatia. In his debut, the Serbian striker will face the undefeated Jimmy Livinus.

The Dutch-born Jimmy Livinus currently has a spotless record of 12-0-1 having competed in Senshi and elsewhere. He will meet a stiff challenge in Cvjetićanin who has won the past five of six fights by way of KO/TKO, including a leg kick stoppage against Nidal Bchiri in K-1.

The 31-year-old Cvjetićanin was focused on playing football and then transitioned to mechanical engineering before focusing on a career in kickboxing. In an interview on his attitude in the ring, he explained:

“During the matches, you face yourself and are exposed to serious risks, so you come up with some basic conclusions that concern life. Being healthy, humble and humble are some of the values that are high on my list and according to which I live, both in the ring and beyond. “During the fight, I am completely left to my instincts. Focused on the match and the opponent, then there is nothing else. When the match is over, regardless of the outcome, you feel like a winner if you are satisfied with your actions in battle.”

The light heavyweight division in GLORY is a competitive and stacked weight class. DOnegi Abena is at the top commanding the division with his world title. The dangerous strikers Bahram Rajabzadeh and Ștefan Lătescu are headlining later this year. The division also features former champions Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev.

GLORY 95 will be headlined by a heavyweight tilt between the towering Levi Rigters and Croatia’s Antonio Plazibat.