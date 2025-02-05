Rajadamnern World Series ‘Jan. 18’ Results: Aslanbek Zikreev Knocks Out Diesel

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
Linda Manop Muay Thai Gym def. Hongthong Kor. Prasertgym by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Vincent Wiktora def. Mohammad Kanani Singburi Fight Club by KO. Round 1, 0:23
Marie Ruumet def. Looknam Kor. Komkliaw by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ramu Araya Eiwa Sports Gym def. Radwan Boulanouar by KO. Round 1, 1:53
Maxim Branis Sitsongpeenong def. Carter Lawrence F.A. Group by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Renta Exindecon Gym def. Ramtin Manafi Singburi Fight Club by majority decision (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
Aslanbek Zikreev def. Diesel Liamtanawat by KO. Round 3, 1:59