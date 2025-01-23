Knockouts are the heartbeat of mixed martial arts (MMA), delivering electrifying moments that fans remember for years. This article explores the top 5 most memorable knockouts in MMA history, selected based on their impact, technique, and lasting legacy.

The Most Unforgettable Knockouts in MMA History

1. Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin

At UFC 101, held on August 8, 2009, Anderson Silva stepped into the light-heavyweight division to face Forrest Griffin, who was eager to reclaim his title. known for his striking precision, was testing new waters.

The Knockout:

Advertisement



Known for his striking precision, Silva showcased his skills by quickly establishing dominance over Griffin, dodging incoming punches with ease and ultimately firing a jab that had him winning the fight by knockout at just over three minutes into the first round.

Impact:

This knockout solidified Silva’s reputation as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. It demonstrated his ability to dominate across weight classes and remains a highlight in his illustrious career.

2. Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo

The UFC 194 featherweight title bout between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo was highly anticipated, fueled by McGregor’s psychological tactics and trash talk. Aldo, the long-time champion, was determined to silence McGregor.

The Knockout:

In just 13 seconds, McGregor landed a left hook that ended the fight, making it one of the fastest knockouts in UFC history. This quick and decisive victory showcased McGregor’s strategic flair and ability to execute under pressure.

Impact:

This knockout not only crowned McGregor as the undisputed featherweight champion but also sent shockwaves through sports wagering markets. Bettors who backed McGregor’s pre-fight bravado were rewarded handsomely, while the 13-second finish became one of the most debated upsets in MMA betting history.

The victory catapulted McGregor into superstardom and remains a cautionary tale about underestimating precision when predicting the outcomes of bouts.

3. Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa

In a grueling five-round battle at ONE Championship, Aung La N Sang defended his title against Ken Hasegawa. Both fighters showed incredible endurance and heart, giving everything they had in a spectacle that has become part of MMA lore.

The Knockout:

N Sang ended the epic contest with a right uppercut that left Hasegawa unable to continue. The knockout was a testament to N Sang’s perseverance and striking power.

Impact:

This fight is celebrated as one of the greatest in ONE Championship history. It highlighted N Sang’s warrior spirit, grit and determination and cemented his status as a top-flight champion.

4. Mark Hunt vs. Roy Nelson

At UFC Fight Night 52, heavyweights Mark Hunt and Roy Nelson clashed in a highly anticipated bout. Nelson was known for his toughness and ability to withstand sustained attacks – making what was to come even more shocking.

The Knockout:

To the surprise of all, Hunt delivered a signature walk-off right uppercut in the second round, sending Nelson face-first to the canvas. This knockout showcased Hunt’s incredible knockout power and precision.

Impact:

The knockout enhanced Hunt’s reputation as the “King of Walk-Offs” and that uppercut remains a fan favorite for its sheer power and execution.

5. Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic

The rematch at UFC 260 saw Francis Ngannou challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, marking a significant moment since their first encounter at UFC 220, where Miocic secured a unanimous decision victory. Ngannou had evolved significantly since that initial fight, reflecting on his past mistakes and coming into the rematch with newfound experience and determination.

The Knockout:

Ngannou landed a decisive right hand in the second round, knocking Miocic out cold and claiming the heavyweight title. This knockout highlighted Ngannou’s improved skills and strategic approach.

Impact:

Ngannou’s victory marked his arrival as a dominant force in the heavyweight division. It showcased his growth as a fighter and solidified his place among the sport’s elite.

Honorable Mentions

Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim: Barboza’s spinning wheel kick at UFC 142 remains a highlight-reel moment, showcasing his exceptional kickboxing skills.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay: Buckley’s jumping-spinning sidekick knockout is celebrated for its uniqueness and technical brilliance.

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem: Ngannou’s uppercut at UFC 218 demonstrated his raw power and added to his knockout legacy.

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje: Holloway’s precise knockout at UFC 300 highlighted his superior boxing skills.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar: Sandhagen’s flying knee knockout showcased his timing and technical prowess.

The Moments That Make MMA

These knockouts are more than just finishes; they are pivotal moments that have shaped MMA history. They showcase the evolution of striking and the artistry behind delivering a perfect knockout. As the sport continues to grow, these unforgettable moments will inspire future generations of fighters and fans alike.