The 5 Biggest UFC Events to Look Out for in February and March 2025

Get ready, fight fans—February and March 2025 are set to deliver a knockout schedule of UFC action, with world-class matchups across the globe.

There are title rematches and long-awaited comebacks to look forward, all packed in to events in Riyadh, Sydney, and the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Let us take you on a tour of the five top nights you won’t want to miss. Let the countdown begin!

1. UFC Fight Night – February 1, 2025 (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Imavov, set for February 1, 2025, brings a rocking lineup to the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event features Israel Adesanya (24-4) defending his middleweight crown against the explosive Nassourdine Imavov (15-4). Adesanya is a powerful striker, but he’ll get a tough match from Imavov, who’s eager to upset the champion’s reign.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shara Magomedov (15-0) takes on Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) in a middleweight clash that has fans rubbing their hands in anticipation. Magomedov looks to continue his perfect record but who knows what to expect from the flashy and unpredictable Page?

Heavyweight powerhouses collide lower down the bill as Sergei Pavlovich (18-3) squares off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5), as both fighters aim to make a statement in the division.

Saudi Arabia has seen some superb nights of action over the last couple of years and this Fight Night could be right up there with the very best.

2. UFC 312 – February 8, 2025 (Sydney, Australia)

FC 312 heads to Sydney, Australia, in February 2025 for a big night of MMA action.

Headlining the event is the middleweight title fight between champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) and Sean Strickland (29-6). Strickland, fresh off his stunning victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, will look to defend his belt in front of a passionate crowd at Qudos Bank Arena.

In another exciting matchup, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili (25-3) faces undefeated contender Tatiana Suarez in a battle for the title. Suarez, known for her grappling expertise, is eager to return after an injury hiatus and challenge Weili’s dominance.

Also on the card, heavyweight heavyweights Justin Tafa (7-4) and Tallison Teixeira (7-0) will clash in a high-stakes fight. Teixeira remains undefeated, while Tafa aims to extend his win streak in his home country.

Expect fireworks as these the cream of the crop take to the Octagon before a capacity crowd!

3. UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2025 (Las Vegas, US)

Fight night returns to Las Vegas after its last jaunt there in January which saw Mackenzie Dern avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas with a dominant performance.

This time around, a capacity crowd will get to see Jared Cannonier take on Gregory Rodrigues in a clash of power strikers in the middleweight division. Cannonier looks to stay in the title conversation, while Rodrigues seeks to break into the elite, so the fight promises to be a tight one as both fighters hit the event super-motivated.

This time around, a capacity crowd will get to see Jared Cannonier take on Gregory Rodrigues in a clash of power strikers in the middleweight division. Cannonier looks to stay in the title conversation, while Rodrigues seeks to break into the elite, so the fight promises to be a tight one as both fighters hit the event super-motivated.

4. UFC Fight Night – February 22, 2025 (Seattle, US)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, also known as UFC Fight Night 252, marks the UFC’s return to Seattle, its first visit since UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Moraga in 2013.

Headlining the event is a bantamweight showdown between former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion, Henry Cejudo (16-4-0), and rising star Song Yadong (21-8-1). Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, wants to add another title to his collection, while Song is determined to prove himself as a future bantamweight contender.

In another exciting bout, women’s bantamweight contenders Ketlen Vieira (13-2-0) and Macy Chiasson (9-2-0) finally face off after their previous fight was scrapped due to Vieira’s injury. This fight is big for both fighters as they look to climb the rankings in the bantamweight division.

There’s also a stacked undercard featuring top contenders like Rob Font (21-8-0) vs. Dominick Cruz (24-4-0), Curtis Blaydes (16-4-0) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (11-1-0), and Edson Barboza (22-11-0) vs. Steve Garcia (14-4-0), which makes UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song a night you won’t want to miss.

5. UFC Fight Night 253 – March 1, 2025 (Las Vegas, US)

The main event for UFC Fight Night 253 was recently confirmed, featuring a flyweight contender matchup between Brandon Royval (17-7 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Manel Kape (20-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC). This battle, set for March 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, will be a pivotal fight for both fighters as they look to secure a title shot against flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval, currently ranked No. 2 in the flyweight division, bounced back impressively after a loss to Pantoja at UFC 296, with two big victories. He defeated former champion Brandon Moreno by split decision in February and then stunned Tatsuro Taira in a great October Fight of the Night performance.

On the other hand, Kape, ranked No. 6, is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Bruno Silva at UFC on ESPN 63 in Tampa. Kape, who has been calling for a title shot since his win, will need a strong performance against Royval to prove he’s deserving of a shot at the belt.

The fight card also includes several exciting matchups, including:

Luana Carolina vs. Montana De La Rosa

Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

Cody Brundage vs. Ryan Loder

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

With these big fights lined up, UFC Fight Night 253 looks set to be one of the events of the year, especially with the flyweight title contender bout headlining the night.