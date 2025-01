ONE Fight Night 27 Results: Abdullaev Finishes Tang in Round 5

On Friday, Jan. 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a featherweight MMA championship bout between Tang Kai and Akbar Abdullaev.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS MMA bout: Akbar Abdullaev def. Tang Kai by TKO (strikes). Round 5, 1:21

Muay Thai bout: Kulabdam def. John Lineker by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Denice Zamboanga def. Alyona Rassohyna by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:47 – for the interim atomweight title

Muay Thai bout: Luke Lessei def. Cody Jerome by TKO (body shots). Round 1, 2:00

Grappling bout: Dante Leon def. Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Sanzhar Zakirov def. Tatsumitsu Wada by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu def. Aaron Canarte by submission (kimura). Round 1, 3:43

MMA bout: Meng Bo def. Chihiro Sawada by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Dmitrii Kovtun def. Suablack Tor Pran49 by unanimous decision