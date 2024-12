Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed women’s bantamweight Cecilie Bolander, who takes on Sara Luzar Smajic at OKTAGON 65, live from the O2 Arena in Praha, Czech Republic. Bolander talked about representing Norway in MMA, wanting to be the best in the world, overall goals in fighting, and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.