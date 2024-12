ONE Friday Fights 89 Results: Yod-IQ Edges Khomutov

On Friday, Nov. 29, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 89, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA and Muay Thai action.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri def. Kirill Khomutov by split decision

Pataknin Sinbimuaythai def. Petnamkhong Mongkolpet by unanimous decision

Tonglampoon FA Group def. Mungkorn Boomdeksean by split decision

Dionatha Santos Tobias def. Mahahin Petkiatpet by KO (body punch). Round 2, 1:22

Lothong Kruaynaimuanggym def. Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:55

Pol Pascual def. Petkiri Pongsevenfarm by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:55

Khunsuek Superbon Training Camp def. Mohammad Siasarani by unanimous decision

Rustam Yunusov def. Toufiq Chabibi by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:58

Uzair Ismoiljonov def. Rikito by split decision

Tangtang Suansunandhagym def. Wakana Tsujii by unanimous decision

Marwin Quirante def. Musa Musazade by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:03