ONE Friday Fights 87 Results: Kongchai Outworks Chokpreecha

On Friday, Nov. 15, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 87, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA, Muay Thai and Kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Chokpreecha PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Stephen Irvine def. Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang def. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:38

Muay Thai bout: Krisana Daodenmuaythai def. Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Khunpon Or AudUdon def. Petchayut Nupranburi by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:18

Muay Thai bout: PayakSurin Sit JP def. Pettapee Rongrienkelasurat by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:24

Muay Thai bout: Kendu Irving def. Miao Aoqi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Marvin Dittrich def. Li-Chih Yeh by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:59

Kickboxing bout: Kojiro Shiba def. Jamark Cooper by KO (head kick). Round 3, 2:34

MMA bout: Eros Baluyot def. Changy Kara-Ool by submission (heel hook). Round 2, 1:06

MMA bout: Seiya Matsuda def. Rusi Hadzhiev by unanimous decision