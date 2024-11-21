Luke Lessei Welcomes Cody Jerome to ONE Championship on Jan. 11 in a Muay Thai Bout

As 2025 quickly approaches, so does ONE Fight Night 27 on Jan. 11. A few big fights have already been announced, including two title MMA fights and a Muay Thai bout between John Lineker and Kulabdam. Sources inside ONE Championship just confirmed another banger of a Muay Thai bout as Luke Lessei welcomes promotional newcomer Cody Jerome to the ONE Circle.

The American Lessei made his own ONE debut just a year ago, when he went the distance with Jo Nattawut. While the scorecards did not go his way, he made it up only two months later, when he picked up a split decision fellow American Eddie Abasolo. He last fought in July, when he suffered a third-round knockout at the hands of Bampara Kouyate. He will be looking at getting back in the win column against Jerome.

Canada’s Jerome holds a striking record of 10-1. He won the the Muay Thai World Cup Road to ONE tournament in late 2023 to earn a $100,000 ONE contract. For his ONE debut, Lessei is no easy task, and this fight should be the proverbial fireworks.

ONE Fight Night 27 takes place Friday, Jan. 11, and will air live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.