The Evolution of Women’s MMA: Key Fighters Leading the Charge

The sport of women’s MMA has transformed from an ignored compartment of combat sports into a behemoth force across the world. Because of world-class athletes, great fan involvement and record performances in fights, women’s MMA will no longer take a backseat to any man’s version of combat athletics.

How Fans Engage with Their Fighters

The ascent of the sport has not only derived from the female athletes but, in fact, also from their hyperactive fanbase. In comparison with other more conventional sports, in MMA, the line is much more directly bridged between athletes and fans, often through social media platforms.

Rose Namajunas, Amanda Nunes and Zhang Weili are just a few fighters who maintain active Instagram and Twitter accounts where they update training, personal tales and behind-the-scenes looks. This transparency further cements a close bond between them and their followers, rendering them more marketable and, for that matter, stars in their own right.



With the growth of women’s MMA as a sport has come an equal increase in speculation and debate on the part of the fans, as far as current and potential matchups are concerned. The what-ifs are many when it comes to matching top fighters in a fight and rehearsing their fighting styles and strengths.

Take, for instance, the initial speculation over what the future would hold for the UFC’s women’s divisions following Amanda Nunes’ shocking retirement back in June 2023 after her victory at UFC 289-who was the name to take the lead in the absence of the “Lioness,” the first-ever woman to hold two belts in different weight classes? Would Valentina Shevchenko reclaim her throne, or would Erin Blanchfield be the new feared name?

Advertisement



It’s more than just casual fan talk, though: the best sports betting sites have replaced much of the core fabric of MMA culture, as fans are wagering on fights rather than simply watching them. MMA betting, including women’s fights, has grown in popularity, with a growing number of sportsbooks offering odds on match outcomes, method of victory and round finishes. In 2023, UFC betting reached an all-time high, with more than $350 million wagered on fights, according to Sports Business Journal. It’s not just the fans watching; they’re participating: predicting the outcome and making the event more interesting for themselves, each betting on the outcomes.

The Rise of Women’s MMA: From Humble Beginnings to Global Phenomenon

The evolution of women’s MMA has been nothing short of remarkable. Back in the early 2000s, professional opportunities were few and far between for women, with mainstream promotions almost universally avoiding female fights. It wasn’t until trailblazers like Gina Carano and Cris Cyborg began competing on the smaller circuits and gained some legitimate attention that women’s MMA began to see daylight.

Carano, for years hailed as the “face of women’s MMA,” proved ladies could bring in some big numbers. When she stepped into the cage against Cris Cyborg at Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg in 2009, the event drew over 500,000 viewers on Showtime – a clear omen that the demand for women’s MMA was on the rise.



The major turning point came in 2012 when, under Dana White, the UFC signed its first woman competitor: Ronda Rousey. Her dominance inside the Octagon catapulted women’s MMA into the mainstream. The mix of elite-level judo skills, charisma and finishing ability – she won her first seven fights all by armbar-wooed fans as she helped create an explosion of interest in the sport. On February 23, 2013, Rousey headlined UFC 157-the first-ever UFC event to feature a women’s headliner-cementing her status as a pioneer.



Today, the women’s side of MMA is strong across several promotions, from the UFC and Bellator to Invicta FC. Even UFC President Dana White -who long expressed scepticism about women’s MMA – recognized in 2023 “that women have become an integral part of our sport.” It was women who headlined some of the biggest pay-per-view fights to date, drawing massive dollars. According to ESPN, 2023 posted a 15% increase over last year for viewership in women’s fights in the UFC-a further sign that the interest in them is growing.





Legends of Women’s MMA: Pioneers Who Paved the Way

With Ronda Rousey often stealing much of the spotlight as the face of women’s MMA, other key competitors have greatly helped build the growth in the sport. Gina Carano, as apparent, was one of the first to bring attention to women’s MMA fighting in Strikeforce and EliteXC. A skilled striker with charisma, Carano helped legitimize women’s MMA as more than just a sideshow.

Of equal importance was Cris Cyborg, considered by many fans and pundits to be one of the most feared and dominant fighters in mixed martial arts history. She had held titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, the UFC and Bellator to join the exclusive club of fighters who have held championships in multiple promotions. The aggressive fighting style of Cyborg, coupled with her knockout power, made her a standout, while she became a living embodiment of the fact that women can be just as bad and good as guys.



Not to mention, the names of fighters such as Miesha Tate and Holly Holm served to further expand the appeal of women’s MMA. Holm’s rendition of an equally stunning knockout against Ronda Rousey in 2015 at UFC 193 still hangs as one of the most iconic moments in UFC history. That upset not only dethroned Rousey but also opened the door for other women fighters to emerge and claim the spotlight.



The New Generation of Female Warriors: Stars of Today

Nowadays, we have a whole new generation of fighters in women’s MMA that take the sport to unimaginable heights. Amanda Nunes would go on to retire as the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion and is considered one of the best fighters to have ever stepped into the octagon, man or woman. Her reign in two weight classes supplementing victories such as against Rousey, Cyborg and Tate has forever cemented her legacy.



Shevchenko is widely regarded for her technical precision and versatility, remaining one of the most living forces within the women’s flyweight division. An owner of several title defences, she remains one of the most respected and feared competitors of the sport. Following her recent title loss against Alexa Grasso in 2023, Shevchenko holds a position at the top and can expect fans to be more than eager to see a rematch or new matchups that could test her reign further.

Another fighter who sent global audiences into mass hypnosis is current UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili. Of course, a historic champion- being the first ever from China in the UFC- Weili’s impact goes past the fight game itself. She’s been a representative and a symbol for the international expansion of the sport itself, a new era of global talent. A trilogy with Joanna Jędrzejczyk positioned her as one of the best rivalries in MMA. Then again, people like Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot have built their base among the younger talents, stating a lot about the future of women’s MMA.

With them leading from the front, women’s mixed martial arts can only continue to grow greater and reach a wider audience. The core driving elements behind the evolution of women’s MMA are pioneering athletes, active fanbases and up-and-coming stars who continue to push the sport onward. Women are firmly establishing their place within the globalized structure of MMA as a significant and exciting part, with no indication of slowing down.