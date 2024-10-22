The Comeback of Conor McGregor: When Will It Be and Who Will He Fight?

The wait may almost be over.

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon has been highly anticipated by fans around the world. His last fight was a brutal knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, which left him with a broken leg. Since then, he has been working tirelessly to recover and regain his fighting form.

The UFC has not announced any official plans so far, but UFC boss Dana White has recently said it’s on the horizon.

Advertisement



So, where could one of the sport’s greatest ever fighters make his return, and who will be his opponent? Let’s look at the facts and try and make an accurate prediction.

The date

2024 is off the cards, but Dana White recently gave a juicy bit of info to journalists. The UFC boss confirmed that McGregor WOULD fight in 2025 but declined to give further details.

“Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don’t think he’s going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else,” said White to journalists. “Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025.”

The news might be both exciting and disappointing for fans. On one hand, the confirmation of a McGregor return is huge news, but many people had hoped the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion would return in December. McGregor himself had previously hinted at doing so.

Hopes of a spring blockbuster are rife among fans, but it may well be later in the year, giving promoters time to build-up to the most spectacular comeback in UFC history.

The venue

Conor McGregor fought all over the world in his heyday, but most experts and fans expect him to make his return in one city in particular: Sin City. Las Vegas has hosted many UFC blockbusters in the past, but a McGregor return would be one of the biggest of all time.

McGregor fans, who no doubt will make a trip to Vegas and acquaint themselves with the rules of roulette, may see the Irishman himself take a gamble in the opponent he chooses. Go too easy and he’ll get accused of taking it too easy on himself. Go too hard, meanwhile, and he risks getting egg on his face for his big return.

Other possibilities include Dubai and London. Dubai has become a major hub for sports events, and the UFC has held several successful events there. Its opulent atmosphere and growing popularity in the region make it a tempting choice for a McGregor comeback.

London, meanwhile, is a city with a rich fighting history and a passionate fanbase. McGregor has fought there several times before, and a return bout could generate immense excitement and draw a massive crowd, especially with spectators from nearby Ireland, the fighter’s homeland.

The signs do, however, point to Vegas. McGregor campaigned to fight there himself in December, something that won’t happen now, but underlines the fighter’s desire to appear there.



The opponent

Let’s start with the one fighter that McGregor definitely won’t face. The Irishman has repeatedly turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje, according to Gaethje’s manager.

Ali Abdelaziz revealed that McGregor has been offered the fight at least five times but has always declined due to personal animosity and what Abdelaziz claims is a fear of losing to Gaethje’s team.

The most likely contender is Michael Chandler. Despite fears of a McGregor return not materializing thus throwing the matchup into doubt, the recent White confirmation means that this fight is very likely to take place.

McGregor has repeatedly mentioned how he’d love to fight the US national and it’s difficult to see Chandler turning down the payday of a lifetime.

Should the deal collapse then there’s a chance of McGregor matching up with Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight, but Diaz’s free-agent status complicates negotiations. Other intriguing possibilities include a clash with Jorge Masvidal or a rematch with Maz Holloway. As fans eagerly await the official announcement, speculation about his next opponent intensifies.



The biggest comeback in UFC history

Conor McGregor is the most recognizable name in MMA, with a massive global following. His return after a big injury and lengthy layoff would create a huge level of anticipation and excitement among fans and draw immense media attention. Some even say it might even be the biggest comeback in sporting history.

Whether that’s the case remains to be seen as we eagerly wait more details about the Irishman’s opponent and venue from important figures within the sport.