K-1 World GP 2024 in Osaka Results: K-Jee Takes Out Jerome Le Banner with Head Kick

FULL RESULTS

K-Jee def. Jerome Le Banner by KO (head kick) Round 1, 1:26 – K-1 World GP 2024 Qualifier Asian Round

Errol Zimmerman def. Shota Yamaguchi by KO (right hook). Round 3, 1:14 – K-1 World GP 2024 Qualifier Asian Round

Sina Karimian vs. Claudio Istrate ended in a No Contest – K-1 World GP 2024 Qualifier Asian Round

Kwon Jangwon def. Seiya Tanigawa by unanimous decision – K-1 World GP 2024 Qualifier Asian Round

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Jinku Oda by split decision (extension round)

Jordann Pikeur def. Dengue Silva by unanimous decision (extension round)

Hiromi Wajima def. Kim Joon Hwa by KO (knee to the body). Round 1, 1:19

Darryl Verdonk def. Zhora Akopyan by unanimous decision (extension round)

SAHO def. Erivan Barut by unanimous decision

Kensei Kondo def. Kenta Hayashi by TKO (3 knockdowns). Round 2, 1:36

Shoki Kaneda def. Toma by KO (left hook). Round 1, 1:11

Shuhei Kumura def. Tatsuya Tsubakihara by split decision

Haruto Matsumoto def. Ginji by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:16

Akira Jr def. Shota Takigami by unanimous decision (extension round)

Haru Furumiya def. Yuto Shinohara by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:08

Naoki Takahashi def. Ryoga Matsumoto by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:05

Daina def. Toranosuke Higashi by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:37

Kengo Murata def. Yuto Kuroda by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 1:31

Ryo Kikkawa def. Kensuke Ori by KO (high kick). Round 2, 2:59

Ryusho def. Ryoga by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:15

Toki Harada def. Tatsuma by unanimous decision

Kaito Horii def. Iwa King by unanimous decision

Masato Arai def. Yusei Yuoke by unanimous decision