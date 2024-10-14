Joaquin Buckley Shares Plans to Send Stephen Thompson to Karate Combat

Joaquin Buckley remains focused on the well-known Wonderboy, Stephen Thompson, at UFC 307, but his previous experiences continue to shape his perspective. Perhaps the most memorable encounter has already happened, attracting thousands of Canadian fans into MMA betting. Now, he is being compared with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, largely due to their fiery exchange of words.

This incident was initiated by Cormier, who criticized Buckley’s decision to call out Conor McGregor. Having experienced an impressive win, he dared challenge McGregor, which led to an active discussion on social media. After that, Buckley said he planned to meet Cormier before his UFC 307 fight to compare the two events. They eventually spoke in front of cameras, and while Buckley found the interaction “cool,” he admitted he wanted a more private, face-to-face talk, which didn’t happen.

Despite this, Buckley said that this conversation between them was positive and believed the public would appreciate it. Still, he felt a private discussion would have been more comfortable and informative.

One more interesting fact was announced by Kevin Holland, who accused Buckley of choosing an absolutely different location for living. According to him, Buckley opted not to stay at the UFC fighter hotel to avoid a probable run-in. It is worth noting that Buckley met with Holland back in 2020, with Holland securing a TKO. Their rivalry remains unresolved to this day.

Buckley responded, saying he had no issues with Kevin Holland and that his words had nothing to do with reality. Now, he is planning to fight Stephen Thompson and get an impressive paycheck. However, if Kevin is looking to stir up more trouble or tension, he should confront him directly.

Speaking of his upcoming fight on Saturday, Buckley explained to MMA Fighting that he has no personal issues with Thompson and is only trying to defeat the two-time UFC title challenger. Shortly after the fight announcement, Buckley joked about sending Wonderboy to Karate Combat, hinting that Thompson’s UFC career might end. Buckley added that he aims to dominate Thompson so thoroughly in their next meeting that the 41-year-old fighter will be forced to abandon any hope of ever competing for another UFC title.

According to Buckley, he didn’t mean stopping Thompson’s sports career. He was talking about its transformation. Since he has already defeated him several times before, this final fight should be a sign that he doesn’t have any chance to become a UFC champion, and that is over for him. Buckley emphasized that Thompson doesn’t need to prove anything to himself or younger sportsmen. He simply needs to accept that his next fight with Buckley will end in defeat. He remains confident that the Karate Combat champion title will stay with him, and Stephen Thompson won’t be able to take it away!

As Buckley prepares for this crucial fight, he understands the weight of expectations and the significance of the match in his career trajectory. This bout not only holds personal meaning for him but also serves as a pivotal moment for Thompson, who must navigate the realities of his illustrious career and consider the future of his fighting ambitions.