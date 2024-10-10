Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: October 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Olena Kolesnyk (5) Aspen Ladd (6) Julia Budd (8) Sara Collins (NR) Leah McCourt (7) Sara McCann (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Arlene Blencowe (10)

The month of September saw Sara Collins enter the rankings, as she bested Leah McCourt under the Bellator banner. That pushed Arlene Blencowe just outside the top-10. Looking into October, top-dog Cris Cyborg is set to fight Larissa Pacheco in the co-main event of the biggest PFL card of the year.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Raquel Pennington (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Holly Holm (3) Macy Chiasson (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Norma Dumont (NR) Irene Aldana (7) Karol Rosa (8) Miesha Tate (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Yana Santos (10)

The month of September saw a big shake up, as Norma Dumont entered the rankings with a one-sided drubbing of Irene Aldana. Looking into October, Raquel Pennington defends her UFC title and No.1 rankings against a returning Julianna Pena, while Kayla Harrison fights what we assume will be a #1 contender’s bout against Ketlen Vieira.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (2) Alexa Grasso (1) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Taila Santos (7) Liz Carmouche (8) Natalia Silva (NR) Katlyn Cerminara (10)/Juliana Velasquez (9)

Natalia Silva entered the rankings this month, as she earned the biggest win of her career over former UFC Champion Jessica Andrade. In addition to that, Valentina Shevchenko re-took the top spot and UFC Championship with her dominant victory over Alexa Grasso. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in October.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatina Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Tabatha Ricci (9) Tecia Pennington (10) Luana Pinheiro (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Jessica Andrade (6)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Marina Rodriguez will fighter Iasmin Lucindo, while Tecia Pennington fights a returning Carla Esparza, the latter of whom will be retiring after the fight.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (10) Si Woo Park (4) Ashley Cummins (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Kanna Asakura (8) Anastasia Nikolakakos (9)

Elisandra Ferreira made a giant leap up the ranking in September, as she captured the Invicta title with a win over Andressa Romero. Stil, the top dog is Seika Izawa, who earned yet another win over Kanna Asakura under the Rizin banner. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in October.