UFC Fight Nights to Bring Intense Battles This Fall: Must Watch Matchups

Fans of the UFC will be eagerly waiting for the series of headline fights lined up in the coming weeks. The home of combat sports has some interesting matchups between some of the best fighters in the game across various weight classes on the cards. Here is all you need to know about hardcore battle action coming to you from the UFC stables.

UFC Fight Night

UFC fight night is slated to be held on the 28th of September, with the Accor Arena in Paris the venue to host this fight night event. The headliner fight will be a lightweight clash between Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis. Both fighters are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively on the UFC lightweight class and possess almost identical stats, according to the tapes.

Fighter stats

Renato Moicano

Age – 35

Nickname – Money, Moicano

Record – 19W- 5L- 1D

Fighting style/ Stance – Mixed martial arts/ Orthodox

Height – 1.8m

Weight – 70.3 kg

Reach – 182.9 cm

Benoit Saint-Dennis

Age – 28

Nickname – God of War

Record – 13W- 2L- 0D – 1NC

Fighting style/ Stance – Mixed martial arts/ Southpaw

Height – 1.8m

Weight – 70.3 kg

Reach – 185.4 cm

This fight night main event promises a truly captivating battle against two well-matched athletes with similar fighting styles. Fans of UFC fight night can catch this event, as it kicks off at 3 pm Eastern Time.

UFC 307 – Main event

The next fights for UFC 307 will be hitting your screens on the 6th of October. Salt Lake City will host this upcoming event, with the Delta Center as the venue. The headliner fight will be a title bout in the light heavyweight class. It will see the reigning champion, Alex Pereira, take on Khalil Rountree Jr for the championship belt. This matchup sees two pros of the UFC take on each other for the championship belt, so expect a tense affair.

Fighter stats

Alex Pereira

Age – 37

Nickname – Poatan

Record – 10W- 2L- 0D

Fighting style/ Stance – Kickboxing/ Orthodox

Height – 1.93m

Weight – 93 kg

Reach – 200.7 cm

Khalil Rountree jr

Age – 34

Nickname – The War Horse

Record – 14W- 5L- 0D- 1NC

Fighting style/ Stance -Striker/ Southpaw

Height – 1.85m

Weight – 93 kg

Reach – 194.3 cm

UFC 307 – Co-main event

Another UFC 307 highlight fight is the co-main event for the same date and venue. The women’s championship fight will feature the current Bantamweight title holder Raquel Pennington vs the top-ranked fighter in the weight class Juliana Pena. This will be the reigning champions’ first defense of her since she first captured the belt in January.

Fighter Stats

Raquel Pennington

Age – 36

Nickname – Rocky

Record – 16W- 9L- 0D

Fighting style/ Stance – Freestyle/ Orthodox

Height – 1.7 m

Weight – 61.2 kg

Reach – 171.4 cm

Juliana Pena

Age – 35

Nickname – The Venezuelan Vixen

Record – 12W- 5L- 0D

Fighting style/Stance – Brazilian Jiu-jitsu / Orthodox

Height – 1.68 m

Weight – 61.2 kg

Reach – 175.3 cm

The UFC 307 will deliver two title bouts between some of the sports veterans in both the men’s and women’s sections. And it promises to be a night of truly memorable battles. Thinking of betting on these fights, you can get expert tips and top sites with fantastic promo code offers all accessible via Sportytrader.

As the UFC lines up blockbuster fights and title bouts for the near future, fans are waiting patiently to be able to witness some truly titanic tussle. These matches are the highlights of the upcoming game nights, and you wouldn’t want to miss any of it.