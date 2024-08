Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed William Gibson, who takes on Ray Waters at United Fight League 5: Phoenix vs. Las Vegas on Aug. 30, live from the Gila River Resorts & Casino in Chandler, Ariz. Gibson talked about his MMA journey, training at Syndicate MMA, his goals moving forward, and more.

