ONE Friday Fights 73 Results: Panrit Outworks Worapon

On Friday, Aug. 2, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 73, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree def. Worapon Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sanpet Sor Salacheep def. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Xavier Gonzalez def. Win Sitjanim by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:28

Muay Thai bout: Sornsueknoi FA Group def. Jencherng Pumpanmuang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Toyota Eaglemuaythai def. Fino Chor Ketwina by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:59

Muay Thai bout: Petmai MC Superlek Muaythai def. Sungprab Lookpichit by KO (body kick). Round 2, 2:05

Kickboxing bout: George Jarvis def. Ricardo Bravo by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sonrak Fairtex def. Alfie Ponting by majority decision

Kickboxing bout: Ilashev Dostonbek def. Tasuku Yonekawa by KO (head kicks and punch). Round 3, 2:19

Kickboxing bout: Fahjarat Sor Dechapan def. Kuroda Naoya by KO (punch). Round 3, 0:43

MMA bout: Khalim Nazruloev def. Zhamoliddin Rakhmonzhonov by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Mohammad Fahmi def. Antonio Bushev by unanimous decision