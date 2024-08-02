ONE Fight Night 24’s Gustavo Balart: ‘I Don’t Care About Names’

Cuba’s Gustavo Balart will face Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks at ONE Fight Night 24 for what was supposed to be the interim strawweight world championship, and “El Gladiador” is ready for battle. The bout goes down on Aug. 3.

Gustavo Balart

Gustavo Balart is a veteran of ONE Championship as he has been competing in the organization since 2019. Several years after making his debut, the 37-year-old has managed to put together a four-fight winning streak and was set to challenge for a world title.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, the Cuban athlete was able to earn a gold medal in the Pan-Am games in 2011. Despite his wrestling background, “El Gladiador” tends to try and brawl in his matches. Balart will often dash or leap into range to try and connect.

At ONE Fight Night 24, Balart will face the toughest test of his career, as he meets former division king Brooks. The US-born Brooks is a powerhouse wrestler with an aggressive style.

Speaking in an interview, Gustavo Balart said:

“Personally, I don’t care about names. I want to be a champion, and I will go after whoever is the champion. It could be him, or it could be another fighter. Winning the interim championship would make me a champion, and that will give me a chance to face whoever is next on the list, including the undisputed champion. My job is to try to be the new champion and to do that, I need to defeat anyone on my path”

On facing Brooks, the Cuban athlete added:

“I think I am more aggressive during combat and my opponent likes to go inside, step back, and move a lot. I am more static, more aggressive. You will witness a great fight. I think that whoever wrestles the best that day will be victorious. He will have a hard time trying to take me down. He will be tested. I will match his level and intensity. I am going to defend myself. I am not going to let him take me down. No way. I will counterattack. “He will be playing my game. I like to be on my feet striking, so if he decides to make it a striking fight, he is welcome to try. I hope he does choose to exchange punches with me.”

Unfortunately for Balart, he missed championship weight on Aug. 1, and he is no longer eligible for the belt. However, Brooks can still earn the interim title with a win.