ONE 168’s Hiroyuki Tetsuka: ‘A Wider Range of Techniques’

ONE Championship’s welterweight division will see two contenders square off for the first time at ONE 168: Denver on Friday, Sep. 6.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka is set to collide with Isi Fitikefu inside the Ball Arena, and title dreams will likely be on the line.

Ahead of the important meeting, Tetsuka spoke to ONE Championship about where he’ll feel most confident in the matchup.

Advertisement



“In terms of MMA, my striking, takedowns, and submissions are working together more smoothly now. I feel my MMA-specific skills have really improved. I’m confident I won’t lose to anyone in MMA,” Tetsuka told ONE.

“Japanese Beast” has put together a dominant five-fight streak in ONE, with all wins coming before the final bell.

It has brought him to the precipice of a title shot. And though he sees a lot of similarities between him and his upcoming foe, he believes his experience will win the day in Denver.

“We’re about the same height. His fighting style is quite similar to my previous style. He’s good at back chokes on the ground, but he also comes in hard with stand-up striking. He uses his physicality and explosive power. He’s physically strong, probably because he used to be a rugby player. He’s athletic and has refined his grappling and striking skills,” Tetsuka explained.

“However, I think I have more experience and a wider range of techniques. I want to show the difference in our experience and skill set.”

The 34-year-old wants the highlight-reel wins to keep tallying up in ONE in order to bolster his claim for gold. But he isn’t opposed to going the distance with Fitikefu.

However, when it comes to a game plan, Tetsuka is aiming to continue his ascent in the welterweight division with another dazzling showing and an early night.

“There are many ways [to win]. I could land a counter and knock him out or take him down and pound him out. He’s only lost by decision once and has never been finished,” he stated.

“I plan to give him his first finish loss, but I usually adapt to the flow of the fight. There are really many ways I could win.”

Extending his streak will certainly make it hard for ONE’s fightmakers to deny the Tochigi resident first call at the crown. But he remains realistic about the future.

Two-division king Christian Lee is set to return later this year, but he will defend his lightweight crown first before he thinks of the cementing his welterweight reign.

That means the division will continue in a holding pattern, and Tetsuka is already looking for other options.

“If I get six consecutive finishes, I believe I should be in line for a title shot. Of course, I understand that the promotion makes these decisions, but I certainly hope for it,” Tetsuka replied.

“However, Christian has a lightweight title fight in Atlanta in November, so the welterweight division might be stagnant for a while. I’d be happy if they could set up an interim title fight.”

Should an interim belt be established, Tetsuka has two names in mind that would deliver an exceptional match.

“If not Christian, then maybe the former champion Zebaztian Kadestam or Roberto Soldic. They’re both very strong fighters,” he said.

ONE 168: Denver airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, Sep. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Remaining tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.