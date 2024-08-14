Gambling Games Worth Playing Between Fights

Which Gambling Games Should You Play Between Fights?

If you’re a fan of fighting sports and enjoy gambling, you might be wondering which gambling games to play between fights. It’s important to choose games that complement the intensity and excitement of fighting sports.

When taking a break from bouts, consider engaging in games such as poker, blackjack, and live roulette. These games provide a similar level of thrill and strategy as fighting sports, making them an ideal choice for fans looking to keep the adrenaline pumping between matches.

UFC is Like Live Roulette

The UFC, with its unpredictable outcomes and fast-paced action, shares similarities with live roulette. Just as in live roulette where the ball can land on any number, UFC fights can end in numerous ways, making each fight a thrilling and unpredictable experience.

One might think that there is a difference because UFC relies more on skill in a single fight. While that is true, in both sports you will need skill and mental fortitude if you want to stay consistent. As we know fighters that came in, started winning and lost their cool after a first loss, there are roulette players that do the same thing.

Also, betting on UFC fights can be likened to placing bets on live roulette – the anticipation and excitement of not knowing the exact outcome until the very end create a similar rush of adrenaline for enthusiasts of both activities.

Judo and BJJ are Like Poker

The strategic and tactical nature of Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) mirrors the gameplay of poker. In both Judo/BJJ and poker, participants must use skill, timing, and deception to outmaneuver their opponents.

There are so many similarities, that we can even match certain hands to certain moves:

Poker Hand Judo/BJJ technique Why? Flush Ippon seoi nage You will probably win. There are some ways for the opponent to wiggle out, but against the perfect technique (royal flush) there is no way out. Poker Harai goshi Lots of things need to happen for this point, and if you are close to executing the move, you should keep it a secret up to the last moment. Full House Uchi mata The quintessential winning hand. While not the best or the flashiest, it is a lucky draw if you can execute it and win. Straight Tomoe nage A losing situation changed to a winning situation in an instant. Triple Koshi guruma Nowhere near the strongest hand, but in most plays, this will be the winning hand. Pair Deashi Barai A lesson in trickery, where the opponent will be stunned that they lost in such a weird way.

Just as a poker player strategically plays their hand to win the game, a practitioner of Judo or BJJ carefully strategizes and executes their moves to gain the upper hand in a match. The anticipation, mental prowess, and calculated risk-taking involved in both activities make them akin to one another.

Muay Thai is like Blackjack

Muay Thai’s blend of power, precision, and technique shares similarities with the strategy and precision required in blackjack. In Muay Thai, fighters must time their strikes and maneuvers with precision, similar to how blackjack players must make strategic decisions to achieve the best possible outcome.

Regretfully, in both cases, you can have luck turning on you. One luck punch can turn an otherwise strategic game into a downward spiral. Throughout the history of Muay Thai, knockouts were never a focus, but being rare and non-existent is not the same.

Both Muay Thai and blackjack require a combination of skill and calculated moves to edge out the competition and emerge victorious, making them comparable in their demand for strategic prowess.

Boxing is Like Slots

The element of chance and the anticipation of a big win in slots can be likened to the excitement of a boxing match. Just as slot players eagerly await the outcome of each spin, boxing fans eagerly anticipate the action and drama of each round.

Both activities offer an adrenaline rush and a sense of unpredictability, with the potential for a thrilling outcome that keeps enthusiasts coming back for more. The high-energy, unpredictable nature of both boxing and slots make them comparable in terms of providing exhilarating entertainment.