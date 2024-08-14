Full Card Finalized for ONE 168: Denver

ONE Championship has locked in its 12-bout lineup for ONE 168: Denver on Friday, Sept. 6.

It will unquestionably be an epic night inside the Ball Arena, with two title tilts headlining the night, and a strong undercard bolstering the event with nonstop excitement.

In the night’s main event, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Champion Jonathan Haggerty will try to exact revenge on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for their 2018 meeting outside of ONE. The Thai megastar may have got the win that evening, but so much has changed since.

With the flyweight kickboxing crown safely in his possession, Superlek will shoot for two-sport dominance. But Haggerty already holds that honor and he’ll put everything into keeping it.

Also moving weight divisions will be ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling Champion Mikey Musumeci, who goes all the way to lightweight in the co-main event to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight title.

But the evening’s fun starts way back at the first match of the night.

Johan Estupinan has been a revelation so far in ONE Championship, and he will try to ruin Sean Climaco’s night to continue his ascent in the promotion.

That match will be followed by Malaysian-American Johan Ghazali’s U.S. debut against Josue Cruz.

And speaking of teenage sensations, Adrian Lee becomes the first member of his family to compete professionally in the United States when he battles Colorado’s own Nico Cornejo later on the card.

Aggressive action is promised when Aung La N Sang takes on Shamil Erdogan, Maurice Abevi meets Samat Mamedov, and Hiroyuki Tetsuka squares off with Isi Fitikefu in MMA action.

And the all-encompassing sport will be repped even when the sports switch as MMA legend John Lineker is set to debut in Muay Thai against Florida star Asa Ten Pow.

Finally, before the main events take centerstage, British striking superstar Liam Harrison will make his return to ONE Championship in a dream Muay Thai affair opposite Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

ONE 168: Denver is chocked full of incredible martial arts action. Check out the full card heading your way on Sept. 6.

ONE 168: Denver Full Card

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Kade Ruotolo vs. Mikey Musumeci

Liam Harrison vs. Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan

John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow

Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov

Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Isi Fitikefu

Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza

Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov

Adrian Lee vs. Nico Cornejo

Johan Ghazali vs. Josue Cruz

Sean Climaco vs. Johan Estupinan

ONE 168: Denver airs live on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.