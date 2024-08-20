Detailed Review of Parimatch Sports Betting App Features and Services

Parimatch’s mobile application offers a smooth and intuitive platform for sports betting on the go. After downloading the app, either from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or directly from Parimatch’s website, the clean interface greets you. Prominent features like “Top Matches” and “In-Play” allow quick access to popular events and live betting.

An expansive sportsbook covers all major sports globally, from football, basketball, and hockey to cricket, MMA, and esports. The odds compete with top betting sites. Bettors can wager before matches start through pre-match betting, or participate in live, in-play betting as the action unfolds.

Several user-friendly functions enhance the app. The bet slip, odds format, site language, and other settings can be customized to one’s preferences. Responsible gambling tools are integrated, including deposit limits and timeout facilities. Multiple cashier options securely process deposits and fast payouts.

Prominent Parimatch Features

The Parimatch app stands out with several useful features for bettors:

Competitive odds across major sports like football, cricket, tennis, and more. Gamblers can get solid payouts.

Extensive sports coverage beyond popular sports. Bets are available for e-sports, politics, entertainment, and more niches. Lots of options.

Live in-play betting enables real-time wagers while watching games. Dynamic odds let bettors react to events as they happen.

Easy-to-use interfaces work smoothly. Bettors can quickly find matches, place wagers, and manage accounts. Hassle-free navigation.

Multi-language support serves customers around the world. Platform localized for different regions. Global accessibility.

Fast payout processing provides quick access to winnings. Industry-leading payment times.

Easy Installation of Parimatch App

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide for the Pari match app download and installation on your Android or iOS device:

For Android, go to the Play Store and search for “Parimatch”. Tap on the Parimatch app and then tap “Install”.

If the app is unavailable on the Play Store, enable “Unknown Sources” on your Android device. Then download the Parimatch APK file directly from the company’s website.

For iOS, open the App Store and search for “Parimatch”. Tap on “Get” next to the Parimatch app to install it.

The app will begin downloading. Once finished, you can open it from your home screen.

The Parimatch app installs quickly and easily in just a few taps. With these simple steps, you’ll have the app ready for sports betting and casino gaming on your phone.

Technical Specifications of the Parimatch App

Feature Android iOS Operating System Required Android 5.0 or later iOS 8.0 or later App Size 80 MB 102.6 MB Downloads/Installs Over 5,000 installs Automatic updates available Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (over 2,200 reviews) 4.7 out of 5 stars (over 2,200 reviews)

Excellent Betting Features in Parimatch

Parimatch offers a wide variety of betting options for users:

Pre-match betting is available with competitive odds across football, cricket, tennis, basketball, and other sports. Users can place bets before matches start.

Live in-play betting allows users to bet on matches that are currently in progress. Odds update in real-time based on the live action.

There is support for single bets on outcomes like match winners, goalscorers, total goals, handicaps, etc.

For higher potential payouts, express bets combine multiple outcomes across different events into one bet slip.

Besides mainstream sports, niche betting markets are also offered such as politics, TV shows, and award events.

The app gives users full control and customization over their bets including bet builder, cash out, and editing already placed bets.

Online Casino Selection on Parimatch

Using the Parimatch mobile app, players can enjoy a diverse selection of online casino games. This enables you to effortlessly switch between sports betting and casino gaming on a single, convenient platform.

When accessing the casino section, you will find popular casino staples such as:

Slots – Parimatch provides numerous 3D and classic slot machine options from top providers.

Roulette – European, American, French, and 3D roulette varieties are available.

Blackjack – Play classic blackjack as well as innovative variants.

Baccarat – Choose between regular baccarat or live dealer baccarat.

Poker – Video poker machines along with live casino poker with a human dealer.

And more – Games like craps, keno, bingo, and instant win scratchcards round out their selection.

Convenient Payment Options on Parimatch

Parimatch offers a wide selection of payment methods for easy deposits and fast withdrawals. Here is an overview of the options available:

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) Yes Yes eWallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayTM) Yes Yes UPI Yes – Cryptocurrencies Yes –

Customer Support Options

The Parimatch mobile app prioritizes customer support through various channels, including:

Live chat support – Get instant answers to your questions through real-time chat conversations with knowledgeable support staff. Available 24/7.

Email support – Submit inquiries any time via email and typically receive responses within 24 hours.

Social media support – Active profiles on platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook where you can also reach out for help.

FAQ database – Search for solutions to common questions in the extensive self-service knowledge base.

Generous Promotions for New Players on Parimatch

Parimatch offers lucrative signup bonuses and ongoing promotions to attract and retain players on its betting platform:

New customers can receive a 150% welcome bonus on sports when they create an account and make their first deposit. This bonus can be used to place additional bets on sporting events.

There are also various bonuses specific to each country, and the actual amount may vary over time.

Periodic promotions are offered throughout the year, such as free bets, enhanced odds for big matches, refunds for losing accumulator bets, and prize draws. Players are notified of new promotions through push notifications and emails.

To claim bonuses and participate in promotions, customers need to opt in and fulfill wagering requirements as per terms and conditions. Wagering requirements are displayed clearly during signup.

User-Friendly Parimatch App vs Mobile Site

The Parimatch app and mobile site provide similar features and functionality for users. However, there are some key differences:

The app has a more modern, intuitive interface optimized for mobile screens. Key features like the sports menu, bet slip and account profile are conveniently located. The layout is clean with bold colors and large buttons for tapping. This makes navigation faster compared to the mobile site.

The mobile site displays essentially the same content but has a more basic interface. The text and buttons are smaller, links are nested deeper in menus, and some sections like the bet slip take more taps to access. While still functional, the mobile site feels more cluttered.

The app delivers alert notifications even when the app is closed. This allows punters to act quickly on live matches and bonuses. The mobile site lacks push notifications so you need the browser open at all times.

Both platforms offer smooth performance but the app seems faster when loading pages and placing bets. This fluidity gives it an edge for in-play betting. The mobile site struggles slightly in this area.

In summary, the Parimatch app outperforms the mobile site through its specialized interface, notifications, and speed. Less tech-savvy punters may still prefer the mobile site’s simplicity, however.