CJI Day 1-2: Craig Jones Invitational Free Live Stream, Results, Brackets, Video Highlights

After raising several gripes on athlete pay and treatment against the top BJJ organizations like ADCC and FloGrappling, grappling star Craig Jones decided to put his money where his mouth is. By launching his own “CJI” promotion at the same city and weekend as the biennial ADCC world championships, Jones thoroughly disrupted the BJJ scene in the last few months.
After offering far bigger purses plus a million dollars each to the winners of his two tournaments, over 20 BJJ stars and champions decided to ditch the “prestige” of ADCC and defect to the Craig Jones Invitational for its guaranteed money. Even athletes that didn’t get to join CJI also benefited from Jones’ efforts, with ADCC reportedly offering large “show money” to various BJJ stars to stay in their event, along with female grapplers now having their prize money increased to match their male counterparts as well.
ADCC and its biennial events have long been known as the top no gi grappling promotion, and outside of improving athlete pay, Craig Jones’ disruption also led to fans getting two excellent events to look forward to this weekend.
CJI will host two super-fights and two $1 million dollar tournaments, with their under 80 kg division in particular looking like one of the most stacked divisions ever. The best part of this all, is that the two-day event is available for free on YouTube.
Join us live starting Friday, 6 p.m ET for Day 1 of the Craig Jones Invitational, and check below for results, highlights, live stream, and just about everything you need to know about the inaugural CJI event.
CJI Day 1-2: Craig Jones Invitational 2024 free live stream, how to watch
Day 1 starts August 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET, and the live stream can be watched for free on the YouTube embed below.
Craig Jones Invitational Brackets
Below are the brackets for the two 16-man tournaments at CJI.
CJI Day 1 results and highlights
-80 kg opening round results
Tye Ruotolo vs. Jason Nolf
Roberto Jimenez vs. Levi Jones-Leary
Lucas Barbosa vs. Kenta Iwamoto
Andy Varela vs. Jozef Chen
Kade Ruotolo vs. Matheus Diniz
Renato Canuto vs. Tommy Langaker
Magid Hage vs. Eoghan O’Flanagan
Andrew Tackett vs. Nicky Ryan
+80 kg opening round results
Nicky Rodriguez vs. Max Gimenis
Owen LIvesey vs. Mahamed Aly
Adam Bradley vs. Kyle Boehm
Pat Downey vs. Luke Rockhold
Victor Huge vs. Lucas Kanard
Inacio Santos vs. Pedro Alex
Daniel Kerkvliet vs. Fellipe Andrew
Joao Gabriel Rocha vs. William Tackett
CJI Day 2 results and highlights
Super Fights
Mackenzie Dern vs. Ffion Davies
Craig Jones vs. Gabi Garcia
-80 kg finals
TBD
+80 kg finals
TBD