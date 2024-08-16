CJI Day 1-2: Craig Jones Invitational Free Live Stream, Results, Brackets, Video Highlights

After raising several gripes on athlete pay and treatment against the top BJJ organizations like ADCC and FloGrappling, grappling star Craig Jones decided to put his money where his mouth is. By launching his own “CJI” promotion at the same city and weekend as the biennial ADCC world championships, Jones thoroughly disrupted the BJJ scene in the last few months.

After offering far bigger purses plus a million dollars each to the winners of his two tournaments, over 20 BJJ stars and champions decided to ditch the “prestige” of ADCC and defect to the Craig Jones Invitational for its guaranteed money. Even athletes that didn’t get to join CJI also benefited from Jones’ efforts, with ADCC reportedly offering large “show money” to various BJJ stars to stay in their event, along with female grapplers now having their prize money increased to match their male counterparts as well.

ADCC and its biennial events have long been known as the top no gi grappling promotion, and outside of improving athlete pay, Craig Jones’ disruption also led to fans getting two excellent events to look forward to this weekend.

CJI will host two super-fights and two $1 million dollar tournaments, with their under 80 kg division in particular looking like one of the most stacked divisions ever. The best part of this all, is that the two-day event is available for free on YouTube.

Join us live starting Friday, 6 p.m ET for Day 1 of the Craig Jones Invitational, and check below for results, highlights, live stream, and just about everything you need to know about the inaugural CJI event.

CJI Day 1-2: Craig Jones Invitational 2024 free live stream, how to watch

Day 1 starts August 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET, and the live stream can be watched for free on the YouTube embed below.

Craig Jones Invitational Brackets

Below are the brackets for the two 16-man tournaments at CJI.

CJI Day 1 results and highlights

-80 kg opening round results

Tye Ruotolo vs. Jason Nolf

Roberto Jimenez vs. Levi Jones-Leary

Lucas Barbosa vs. Kenta Iwamoto

Andy Varela vs. Jozef Chen

Kade Ruotolo vs. Matheus Diniz

Renato Canuto vs. Tommy Langaker

Magid Hage vs. Eoghan O’Flanagan

Andrew Tackett vs. Nicky Ryan

+80 kg opening round results

Nicky Rodriguez vs. Max Gimenis

Owen LIvesey vs. Mahamed Aly

Adam Bradley vs. Kyle Boehm

Pat Downey vs. Luke Rockhold

Victor Huge vs. Lucas Kanard

Inacio Santos vs. Pedro Alex

Daniel Kerkvliet vs. Fellipe Andrew

Joao Gabriel Rocha vs. William Tackett

CJI Day 2 results and highlights

Super Fights

Mackenzie Dern vs. Ffion Davies

Craig Jones vs. Gabi Garcia

-80 kg finals

TBD

+80 kg finals

TBD