Three Reasons to Watch ONE Friday Fights 68

ONE Championship is back in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with an incredible lineup for ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28.

At the top of the marquee will be Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella battling for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship. But there is so much more to dig into on this card.

Why should you sit down with your coffee and enjoy this event on Friday morning? Here are three major reasons ONE Friday Fights 68 will get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Strawweight Supremacy

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 will be electric. Strawweights by nature are explosive athletes, but Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella bring pristine technique and unwavering warrior spirit to the table as well.

The vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing Championship is up for grabs, and both men have motivation to leave everything inside the ring.

Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai’s goal is simple and clear: two-sport supremacy. The Thai star gets to compete in front of a friendly audience as he hopes to continue writing his legacy, and he could peak at the perfect time as a result.

On the other hand, former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Di Bella is laser-focused on winning back the title he never lost in the ring. Illness befell the Italian-Canadian star ahead of his first defense at ONE Friday Fights 58, forced him ONE to strip him the gold. Now healthy, Di Bella is eager to show the world who the best in the division is once again.

There are storylines on both sides and an incredible stylistic clash in the middle, so this could be the height of kickboxing in 2024.

Superlek Returns

Superlek Kiatmoo9 began 2024 with a dazzling kickboxing performance against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165. Now he is back in the Muay Thai ranks to hold serve as the division’s top contender.

But Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to put his mark on the title chase with his golden opportunity agains “The Kicking Machine”.

The surging talent has been a staple of the ONE Friday Fights series, and he has managed to reel off seven consecutive victories since going 1-1 in his first two matches.

Superlek may be on another level, but there is something to say about having everything to gain and nothing to lose. That is Kongthoranee’s position for this match. He knows it has title implications written all over it for him. And the flyweight kickboxing king will want to cement his position as best pound-for-pound striker with another win.

A Muay Thai Feast

Aside from Superlek’s return to Muay Thai, ONE Friday Fights is a treasure trove of Muay Thai goodness.

Seven additional bouts will be contested under the rules of the “art of eight limbs.”

Fans will get to see athletes such as Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, Tyson Harrison, Shadow Singha Mawynn, and many more compete, and the smorgasbord of Muay Thai will satisfy even the hungriest appetite for destruction.

Striking fans will get more bang for their buck than anywhere else with this lineup that comes your way Friday morning.

ONE Friday Fights 68 airs live on Friday, June 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com via global pay-per-view.