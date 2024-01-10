ONE Championship Announces Two U.S. Events for 2024 in Denver and Atlanta

The date and location for two major ONE Championship events in the United States were announced by the promotion on Wednesday.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will make its return to Denver, Colorado, on Sep. 6, for ONE Fight Night 26 at the Ball Arena, following its impressive U.S. debut event, ONE Fight Night 10, last May.

That evening, a sold-out crowd inside the 1stBank Arena was treated to an exhilarating spectacle of martial arts action. For its next visit, ONE will step inside the home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement



Two months later, ONE will return to the U.S. with ONE Fight Night 28 on Nov. 8.

This time, the incredible cast of talent will debut in the south, as the Asia-based promotion will make its way to Atlanta, Georgia, and the State Farm Arena – home of the Atlanta Hawks. ONE’s global rule set will be in full force in the state of Georgia, ensuring fans will see the best action possible.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the exciting announcement, and he cemented the organization’s drive to bring its enthralling events to North America this year and into the future.

“America remains a high-priority market for us as we continue our global expansion, and we can’t wait to get back on-ground to entertain our passionate fan base in the region with quarterly events in Sep. 2024 and beyond,” Sityodtong said.

ONE’s 2024 campaign now has bookends with the addition of these outstanding events later in the year. It kicks off its roster of shows this weekend with ONE Fight Night 18 before heading to back to Japan for ONE 165 in Tokyo on Sunday, Jan. 28, and its also scheduled to make its debut in the Middle East on Mar. 1, with ONE 166 in Qatar.