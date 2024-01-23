OKTAGON 52’s Stuart Austin: One Win From Heavyweight Title Shot

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Stuart Austin will face Adam Palasz in a heavyweight bout at OKTAGON 52, which takes place live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Austin, the second-ranked OKTAGON MMA heavyweight, who talked about OKTAGON’s expansion into England, his upcoming fight against Palasz, what it would mean to become the heavyweight champion, and more.

