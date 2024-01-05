Kade Ruotolo, Tommy Langaker Rematch Set for ONE 165 Co-Main Event

ONE 165 will be co-headlined by a rematch for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship. On Thursday, ONE Championship announced Kade Ruotolo will defend his title against Tommy Langaker in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Jan. 28.

In their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 11 in June, Langaker got off to a quick start against the American.

The Wulfing Academy star threatened Ruotolo with attacks, but the defending world champion returned the aggression in kind and edged him out when the bout went to the judges’ scorecards.

Advertisement



Since that time, the two talented submission aces have had different stories.

Ruotolo has spent time away from the mat. He has been busy building a new gym alongside his brother Tye at his new Costa Rican home while working towards a transition into mixed martial arts.

Langaker, on the other hand, has been focused on staying active on the grappling circuit, and he has amassed an impressive 14-1 slate since his failed bid for the ONE title.

The Norwegian captured the IBJJF No-Gi European and World Championships during this span to make his case for a rematch with Ruotolo.

Though Ruotolo hasn’t been competing, he has continued to train, so he should be ready Langaker’s growing momentum.

Their rematch will be an intriguing battle of both the physical and the mental. Their first encounter was nonstop action, and the rematch may come down to who has made the better adjustments to their gameplans since they last .

The title tilt will go down on Sunday, Jan. 28, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, at ONE 165.