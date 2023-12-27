GLORY 90 Results: Semeleer Beats Ouled-Chaib, Retains Title

On Saturday, Dec. 23, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 90, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event features a championship bout plus several more kickboxing fights. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Endy Semeleer def. Anwar Ouled-Chaib by TKO (knockdowns). Round 1, 1:53 – for the welterweight title
Nabil Khachab def. Nicola Filipovic by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)
Teodor Hristov def. Murthel Groenhart by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3, 29-28 x 2)
Enriko Kehl def. Arman Hambaryan by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:20
Berjan Peposhi def. Miguel Trindade by split decision (28-27 x 4, 27-28)
Mohamed Touchassie def. Brice Kombou by TKO (knockdowns). Round 1, 1:52
Cihad Kepenek def. Michał Bławdziewicz by split decision (30-27 x 4, 28-29)
Nina van Dalum def. Débora Évora by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)
