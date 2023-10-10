Rajadamnern World Series Tournament Final ‘Oct. 7’ Results: Rittewada, Thananchai Take Gold

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted the RWS Tournament Final, featuring matches with Rittewada, and Thananchai, among many others. This was broadcast live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Thananchai Sitsongpeenong def. Yodwicha Yodwicha Gym by unanimous decision – tournament final.

Rittewada Petchyindee Academy def. Hercules Wor. Chakrawut by KO. Round 3, 0:21 – tournament final.

Jom Paranchai def. Alfie Pearse Sor. Dechapan by unanimous decision – Rajadamnern Stadum title fight.

Petchmai Chor. Narongsak def. Oussama Assli Revolution Phuket by unanimous decision.

Mohammad Rahini Behzad Warrior Academy def. Revo Sor. Sommai by KO. Round 2, 0:53.

Dejrit Sitapidet def. Yahya Venum Muay Thai by KO. Round 2, 1:06.

