Serkan Özçağlayan to Return Against Ulric Bokeme at GLORY: COLLISION 6

The knockout artist Serkan Özçağlayan will return to Glory Kickboxing on Saturday, Nov. 4, against Ulric Bokeme. GLORY: COLLISION 6 continues to grow its stacked event, which is set for the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Sources inside GLORY Kickboxing confirmed the Özçağlayan vs. Bokeme bout directly with Tim Wheaton of Combat Press.

Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ulric Bokeme at GLORY: COLLISION 6

The Dutch-Turkish knockout striker Özçağlayan is a crowd favorite. The 29-year-old athlete has won 80 percent of his matches by way of knockout. A training partner of both Badr Hari and Gökhan Saki, Özçağlayan has learned the best features of both.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the competitive middleweight division, Özçağlayan (45-8, 36 KO) is coming off a world title challenge loss against Donovan Wisse, and he is looking to get back in the win column. The Turkish-Dutch striker earned a title shot with four victories in the division, nearly all of them were won via knockout.

The talented Swiss-Congolese athlete Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) will also be working to get back in the win column following his defeat against the powerful Michael Boapeah earlier this year. The 33-year-old is ranked in the top five of the GLORY middleweight division.

This matchup has been confirmed for Saturday, Nov. 4, at GLORY: COLLISION 6. Also featured at this event will be a heavyweight title showdown between Rico Verhoeven and Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro.