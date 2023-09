ReBOOT ~ K-1 ReBIRTH Results: China’s Liu Ce Earns K-1 Gold

ReBOOT – K-1 ReBIRTH Results can be found below. This event began its live broadcast on Sep. 9 from the Yokohama Arena in Japan and was available on YouTube. This was a marquee kickboxing card that featured a super bantamweight world title trilogy bout, as well as an Openweight Grand Prix.

FULL RESULTS Liu Ce def. Claudio Istrate by KO (low kick). Round 1, 0:45 – openweight tournament final

Akihiro Kaneko def. Masashi Kumura by unanimous decision, extension round – for the K-1 super bantamweight title

Mikio Ueda def. K-Jee by TKO (knockdowns). Round 2, 1:39

Liu Ce def. Ariel Machado by KO (low kicks). Round 2, 1:57 – openweight tournament semifinal

Claudio Istrate def. Sina Karimian by unanimous decision – openweight tournament semifinal

Taito Gunji def. Angelos Martinos by majority decision

Tomoya Yokoyama def. Yuki Egawa by unanimous decision

Liu Ce def. Valentin Bordianu by KO (right hook). Round 1, 1:36 – openweight tournament quarterfinal

Ariel Machado def. Michał Turyński by unanimous decision, extension round – openweight tournament quarterfinal

Sina Karimian def. Kerim Jemai by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:35 – openweight tournament quarterfinal

Claudio Istrate def. Mahmoud Sattari by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:19 – openweight tournament quarterfinal

Miyuu Sugawara def. Maria Nella by unanimous decision

Kento Ito def. Yuzuki Satomi by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:18

Koji Ikeda def. Shinta Kato by KO (knee to body). Round 2, 2:43

Hayato Suzuki def. Mohamed Islam by split decision, extension round