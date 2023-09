ONE Friday Fights 35 Results: Dedduanglek Beats Kongsuk By Decision

On Friday, Sep. 29, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 35, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Dedduanglek Tded99 def. Kongsuk Fairtex by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Black Panther

Muay Thai bout: Batman Or Atchariya def. Rungsangtawan Sor Parrat by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:37

Muay Thai bout: Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon def. Ploykhao VK Khaoyai def. by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:45

Muay Thai bout: Jomhod VK Khaoyai def. Petparuehat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Patakaek Theppakin def. Prikthaidam Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Kiamran Nabati def. Pongsiri PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Sajad Sattari def. Rambo Mor Rattanabandit by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Mohammed Boutasaa def. Furkan Karabag by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chanajon PK Saenchai def. George Jarvis by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Phetchumpair Highland Gym def. Lisa Brierley by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:30

MMA bout: Jihin Radzuan def. Jenelyn Olsim by submission (armbar). Round 3, 1:34