Five Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham

The ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham card is loaded, and ONE Championship’s return to U.S. primetime is looking like another cracking night of martial arts action on Prime Video.

When the world’s largest martial arts organization arrives at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Sep. 29, three world titles will be on the line. Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo-Hee compete for the ONE interim atomweight MMA championship, Smilla Sundell defends the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai title against atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and Danielle Kelly tries to settle the score with Jessa Khan while trying to capture the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

That collection of high-octane action is worth tuning in alone. But it doesn’t stop there.

Advertisement



To truly bring the hype for ONE Fight Night 14, we’ve broken down five massive reasons why the star-studded event is unmissable below.

Atomweight Glory

There may be no way to properly separate the three world championship matches at the top of the card, as far as excitement goes. However, two of the tilts are set to feature the best of the best in the atomweight division of their respective sports, so they should be celebrated as such.

Stamp is an undeniable superstar, and her claiming a belt in a third sport – after previously holding both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing straps – would be a historic achievement. And her opponent, Ham, would perfectly cement her legacy in MMA if she won the world title after a decade and a half in the sport. So their main event matchup for the interim atomweight MMA world title is set to be really special.

The inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world championship will be up for grabs in the co-main event – the first-ever women’s title in the sport. And it’s only fitting for two old rivals in Khan and Kelly to be squaring off to decide it. The underlying heat between these two makes this one a guaranteed barnburner.

Two new atomweight world champions will be crowned, and two new chapters will be written in each sport’s history on Friday night.

Smilla

In the other co-main event of the evening, Swedish sensation Smilla Sundell will make her first defense of the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Rodrigues in what may be one of the most underrate world Title tilts of the year.

It’ll be a true challenge for both women involved. Sundell has looked magnificent since arriving onto the global stage last year, but she is still a young and developing athlete. Likewise, Rodrigues has been phenomenal since her debut in ONE in 2020.

The atomweight Muay Thai queen may be at a size disadvantage against Sundell, but her athleticism and speed could be her key to thwarting the teen star. How will the defending world champion game-plan against the Brazilian? How can Rodrigues break the reach and get inside to do damage?

These questions will be answered live on Prime Video, and the intrigue will keep the red-hot streak of amazing Muay Thai matches rolling in Singapore.

4oz

For all of the gold on the line, one of the most exciting matchups on the ONE Fight Night 14 lineup is the special rules striking contest between ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and Thai striking sensation Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak.

It is set to be another exciting mix-up of rules that ONE has become famous for, as both competitors will don 4-ounce MMA gloves, and they will only be permitted to throw hand strikes. Elbows, knees, kicks, and submissions are banned in order to fully showcase the punching power of the two stars.

Wondergirl has an impressive striking background and has also shown promise in MMA, and Xiong has utilized her heavy hands again and again in her reign atop the women’s strawweight MMA division. So, this unique bout should be intriguing to watch.

Lineker

John Lineker is always a must-see whenever he’s fighting, but the Brazilian star is even more unmissable when competing against a heavy striker, and that will be the case when he meets Stephen Loman on Friday night.

Loman has quickly become one of the top contenders in the bantamweight MMA division, and he cemented his status with a dominant showing against former king Bibiano Fernandes last November. He’s now on the cusp of challenging Fabricio Andrade for the coveted belt.

But Lineker is laser focused on booking another fight with “Wonder Boy” in the hopes of exacting revenge, and he’ll be looking to put down his young foe to get it.

This is a classic storyline of old guard vs. new. Both men are motivated and see a path to a title shot with a win, meaning they’ll throw everything at each other when they get the chance this weekend.

Asa Ten Pow

Asa Ten Pow may be the best American Muay Thai athlete in ONE right now, having got back in the win column against Han Zi Hao this past April. Now, he faces a talented young Thai star in Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon to prove he can compete against the world’s top stirkers.

Ten Pow has eyes set on three-sport gold, and he believes he can quickly move up in the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks with a win at ONE Fight Night 14 before he moves on to MMA and kickboxing.

Those are lofty goals for the 33-year-old, but toppling Rambolek would go a long way to proving his point. This all-action slugfest will set the winner on course for bigger things in 2024.

ONE Fight Night 14 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, Sep. 29. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.