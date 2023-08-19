Two Showcase Bouts Added to ONE Fight Night 15

ONE Championship’s October, ONE Fight Night 15, showcase had already started off with a bang, following the announcement that ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai would defend the gold against Superbon Singha Mawynn, and the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing title would be up for grabs when MMA king Fabricio Andrade takes on Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

But now, ONE has announced two blockbuster additions to the already impressive Oct. 6 card.

Adding more gold to the party will be ONE strawweight kickboxing champion Jonathan Di Bella, who will defend his title for the first time against Danial Williams.

Williams is one of the most entertaining athletes in the world, and he has been chasing gold across kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. Although he has yet to find success, the Aussie-Thai continues to entertain every time he competes, and gets another shot at reaping the reward against Di Bella.

In addition to the three exciting World Title bouts, a submission grappling showcase will go down between two fan favorites.

ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci will return to the canvas, but this time he won’t be defending his crown. Instead, he will move away from flyweight for an openweight meeting against former ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki.

Aoki has been known for his sensational submissions in MMA, and he has taken on the elite of the elite grapplers in ONE across his fabled tenure.

The Japanese MMA icon will try to find his way back into the winner’s column against “Darth Rigatoni,” who he will have a significant size advantage when the bell rings.

ONE Fight Night 15 is going to be one of fall’s most exhilarating events. It comes your way on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video, free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.