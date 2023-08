ONE Friday Fights 28 Results

On Friday, Aug. 11, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 28, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features nine Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8: 30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan

Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Songfangkhong FA Group

Muay Thai bout: Jack Apichat Muaythai vs. Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi

Muay Thai bout: Petsangwan Sor Samarngarment vs. Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon

Muay Thai bout: Kohtao Petsomnuk vs. Petsansuk ChotBangsaen

Muay Thai bout: Yoddoi Kaewsamrit vs. Robocop Radgoldgym

Muay Thai bout: Yodphupa Wimanair vs. Antar Kacem

Muay Thai bout: Chanajon PK Saenchai vs. Mohamed Hanoun

Muay Thai bout: Xavier Gonzalez def. Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Suablack Tor Pran49 def. Lenny Blasi by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:26

MMA bout: Sanzhar Zakirov def. Dave Bangguigui by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:11

MMA bout: So Yul Kim def. Noelle Grandjean by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:57