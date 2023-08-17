On Saturday, Aug. 19, GLORY Kickboxing will will GLORY 87, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in The Netherlands. This guide will outline how to watch GLORY 87 in your country, and what time it is taking place.

GLORY 87 will feature a one-night four-man heavyweight grand prix in which the winner will get a placement in the year-end tournament hosted by GLORY. Plus, the event will feature a lightweight title bout between the Dutch-Moroccan Tyjani Beztati and Kaito Ono, of Japan.

What time is GLORY 87?

The GLORY 87 broadcast will begin on Satruday, Aug. 19 at the following local times:

7 p.m. BST (The UK, London, Edinburgh)

8 p.m. CEST (Europe, The Netherlands, Paris, Berlin, Denmark)

3 p.m. Brasilia Standard Time (Brazil, Rio de Janeiro)

2 p.m. ET (Boston, New York, Atlanta)

1 p.m. CT (Minneapolis, Houston, Austin, Baton Rouge)

11 a.m. PT (Vancouver, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles)

3 a.m. (Sunday, Aug. 20) Japan Standard Time (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka)

For more kickboxing action, the preliminary card will begin one hour earlier on the GLORY YouTube channel.

How to Watch GLORY 87?

Looking to stream GLORY 87? On Saturday, Aug. 19, kickboxing fans can stream or watch the entire event, depending on their country, through the following options:

USA, UK: Glory Fight Fight Fight!

Netherlands: Videoland

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia: TV Arena Sport

Germany, Austria & Switzerland: Fighting.de

Romania: AntenaPlay

Japan: U-NEXT

Poland: Viaplay

Romania: Pro TV

Bulgaria: bTV

Canada, Portugal, Greece, and Bosnia: Fight Network

Brazil: Combate

Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador: D Sports Fight

Angola, Mozambique: Fight Network & StarTimes

Enjoy streaming GLORY 87 wherever you are in the world.