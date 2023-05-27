GLORY 86 Results: Petchpanomrung Bests Chikh Mousa, Defends Title

On Saturday, May 27, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 86: Petch vs. Chikh Mousa, live from the Grugahalle in Essen, Germany. The event featured a featherweight title bout between Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 and Ahmad Chikh Mousa. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 def. Ahmad Chikh Mousa by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45, 48-46, 48-46) – for the featherweight title
Sofian Laïdouni def. Benjamin Adegbuyi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28) – heavyweight grand prix qualifier
Bahram Rajabzadeh def. Luis Tavares by KO (head kick). Round 1, 1:57
Enriko Kehl def. Guerric Billet by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Sarah Moussaddak def. Giuliana Cosnard by unanimous decision (30-24, 30-24, 30-24, 30-24, 29-25)
Chico Kwasi def. Robin Ciric by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5)
Juri de Sousa def. Joilton Lutterbach by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Uku Jürjendal def. Mantas Rimdeika by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:33.
