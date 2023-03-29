ONE Fight Night 10: The U.S. Debut on May 5 Is Sold Out

ONE Championship’s highly anticipated U.S. debut show, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, on May 5 is now sold out.

On Monday, the promotion shared its final lineup for the massive on-ground domestic event, setting the stage for one of the most exciting and significant combat sports events of the year.

A triple flyweight main event bolsters the card.

ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci will battle Osamah Almarwai in an incredible ground war that will be followed by ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his gold against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in the evening’s co-main event.

And the night will conclude with Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes throwing down for the third time with the ONE flyweight MMA title on the line. Their rivalry has been incredible thus far, with both previous bouts being finished by knee strikes, leaving the series drawn at 1-1.

The main card will also features five more incredible matchups, featuring some of the most exciting martial artists on the planet. Stamp Fairtex, Roberto Soldic, Sage Northcutt, and Aung La N Sang will all step up and bring their starpower to ONE’s North American fanbase for the first time in history.

But, before the main card gets underway, three bonus bouts will help get the crowd going inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

Lowen Tynanes vs. Ok Rae Yoon and Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren will kickstart the event with mixed martial arts action, and an unmissable middleweight submission grappling contest between Reinier De Ridder and Tye Ruotolo will cap off the exciting trio.

ONE’s arrival on U.S. soil was already going to be a monumental shift in the martial arts landscape, and the U.S. fans have ensured it will be a special night by selling out the event.

ONE Fight Night 10 begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 5, across all ONE platforms with three bonus bouts. The Prime Video card airs live at 8 p.m. ET, and is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S and Canada.