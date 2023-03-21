Combat Press Boxing Rankings: March 2023

In the world of boxing, the rankings picture can get a little muddled. There are multiple titleholders and different organizational rankings. We’ve taken the approach of simply identifying who we think are the 10 best fighters in each weight class.

Note: the numbers in parentheses represent the fighter’s ranking from the previous month.

Heavyweight

Tyson Fury (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Deontay Wilder (3) Anthony Joshua (4) Andy Ruiz (5) Joe Joyce (8) Luis Ortiz (6) Dillian Whyte (7) Joseph Parker (9) Daniel Dubois (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Cruiserweight (200 Pounds)

Lawrence Okolie (1) Jai Opetaia (2) Mairis Briedis (3) Yunier Dorticos (4) Badou Jack (NR) Ilunga Makabu (5) Aleksei Papin (6) Noel Gevor (7) Mateusz Masternak (8) Thabiso Mchunu (9)

Dropped from the Rankings: Michal Cieslak (10)

Badou Jack has now won titles in two divisions, as he finished Ilunga Makabu in the co-main of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury card. Jack left Saudi Arabia the WBC champ, in what was easily his biggest fight since losing to Jean Pascal back in 2019. Jack enters the rankings at No. 5. As a result of his entry, Michal Cieslak is removed from the rankings.

Light Heavyweight (175 Pounds)

Dmitry Bivol (1) Artur Beterbiev (2) Joe Smith Jr. (3) Callum Smith (4) Gilberto Ramirez (5) Maxim Vlasov (6) Joshua Buatsi (7) Anthony Yarde (8) Mathieu Bauderlique (9) Jean Pascal (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Super Middleweight (168 Pounds)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (1) David Benavidez (2) Caleb Plant (3) John Ryder (4) Daniel Jacobs (5) Rocky Fielding (6) Lerrone Richards (7) Carlos Gongora (8) David Morrell Jr. (9) Demetrius Andrade (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Middleweight (160 Pounds)

Jermall Charlo (1) Gennady Golovkin (2) Jaime Munguia (3) Liam Smith (4) Chris Eubank Jr. (5) Ryota Murata (6) Michael Zefara (7) Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (8) Carlos Adames (9) Erislandy Lara (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Jr. Middleweight (154 Pounds)

Jermell Charlo (1) Brian Castano (2) Sebastian Fundora (3) Tim Tszyu (4) Liam Smith (5) Erickson Lubin (6) Israel Madrimov (7) Magomed Kurbanov (8) Tony Harrison (9) Danny Garcia (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Welterweight (147 Pounds)

Errol Spence Jr. (1) Terence Crawford (2) Keith Thurman (3) Jaron Ennis (4) Yordenis Ugas (5) Vergil Ortiz Jr. (6) Eimantas Stanionis (7) Cody Crowley (8) Conor Benn (9) David Avanesyan (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Jr. Welterweight (140 Pounds)

Josh Taylor (1) Regis Prograis (2) Jose Carlos Ramirez (3) Jack Catterall (4) Arnold Barboza Jr. (5) Subriel Matias (6) Gary Antuanne Russell (7) Teofimo Lopez (8) Sandor Martin (9) Jose Zepeda (10)

February brought some good action in the 140-pound division. Arnold Barboza Jr. defeated Jose Pedraza, and Subriel Matias continued his string of action packed performances, knocking out Jeremias Ponce in the fifth round. Both fighters keep their respective spots in the rankings.

Lightweight (135 Pounds)

Devin Haney (1) George Kambosos Jr. (2) Vasily Lomachenko (3) Ryan Garcia (4) Gervonta Davis (5) Richard Commey (6) Isaac Cruz (7) William Zepeda (8) Zaur Abdullaev (9) Frank Martin (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged

Jr. Lightweight (130 Pounds)

Shakur Stevenson (1) Oscar Valdez (2) O’Shaquie Foster (NR) Leo Santa Cruz (3) Shavkat Rakhimov (4) Hector Luis Garcia (5) Joe Cordina (6) Emanuel Navarette (NR) Kenichi Ogawa (8) Robson Conceicao (9)

Any doubt left over on whether O’Shaquie Foster is a legit fighter and true contender is gone. Foster outboxed Rey Vargas and in the process, made Vargas look like an average fighter and not a fighter who had dominated his division for years. Foster joins the rankings at No. 3. Also in action, Emanuel Navarette moved up in weight to win another title – this time the WBO title after the TKO victory over Liam Wilson. Navaratte railed back from being down himself in the 4th round. Navarette joins the rankings at No. 8, with Colbert being removed and Ogawa and Conceicao moving up a spot.

Featherweight (126 Pounds)

Emanuel Navarette (1) Rey Vargas (2) Mark Magsayo (3) Gary Russell Jr. (4) Mauricio Lara (5) Leigh Wood (6) Luis Alberto Lopez (7) Josh Warrington (8) Kiko Martinez (9) Ruben Villa (10)

Rey Vargas attempted to win a belt in another division, but was unsuccessful. Vargas keeps his spot at No. 2 in the Featherweight rankings, and won’t be punished for attempting what he did. Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood clashed in a big-time matchup, and Lara walked away the WBA titleholder after he stopped Wood in the seventh round. Lara has not lost since 2018 and has been racking up wins via knockout, with Wood his latest victim. Both keep their spots in the rankings, respectively. Navarette also keeps his No. 1 spot, as he just defended his WBO Featherweight title back in Oct. 2022.

Jr. Featherweight (122 Pounds)

Stephen Fulton (1) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (2) Ronny Rios (3) Brandon Figueroa (4) Luis Nery (5) Ra’eese Aleem (6) Takuma Inoue (7) Zolani Tete (8) Daniel Roman (9) Marlon Tapales (10)

Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan delivered an early “Fight of the Year” candidate, with Nery prevailing, scoring the TKO win in the eleventh round.

Bantamweight (118 Pounds)

Naoya Inoue (1) Nonito Donaire (2) Emmanuel Rodriguez (4) Jason Maloney (3) John Riel Casimero (5) Reymart Gaballo (6) Rau’shee Warren (7) Vincent Astrolabio (8) Paul Butler (9) Gary Antonio Russell (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Bantamweight (115 Pounds)

Juan Francisco Estrada (1) Jesse Rodriguez (2) Roman Gonzalez (3) Kazuto Ioka (4) Joshua Franco (5) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (6) Junto Nakatani (7) Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (8) Fernando Martinez (9) Argi Cortes (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Flyweight (112 Pounds)

Sunny Edwards (1) Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (2) Artem Dalakian (3) McWilliams Arroyo (4) Angel Acosta (5) Ricardo Sandoval (6) Seigo Akui (7) Felix Alvarado (8) Taku Kuwahara (9) Giemel Magramo (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Jr. Flyweight (108 Pounds)

Ken Shiro (1) Masamichi Yabuki (2) Hiroto Kyoguchi (3) Jonathan Gonzalez (4) Hekkie Budler (5) Esteban Bermudez (6) Elwin Soto (7) Daniel Matellon (8) Sivenathi Nontshinga (9) Carlos Canizales (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Strawweight (105 Pounds)

Knockout CP Freshmart (1) Petchmanee Freshmart (2) Wanheng Menayothin (3) Byron Rojas (4) Jose Argumedo (5) Simphiwe Khonco (6) Nkosinathi Joyi (7) Joey Canoy (8) Melvin Jerusalem (9) Wilfredo Mendez (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.

Pound-for-Pound

Naoya Inoue (1) Oleksandr Usyk (2) Terence Crawford (3) Errol Spence (4) Dmitry Bivol (5) Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (6) Josh Taylor (7) Juan Francisco Estrada (8) Tyson Fury (9) Shakur Stevenson (10)

No fighters in the top 10 were in action during the last month, so the rankings remain unchanged.