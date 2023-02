ONE Friday Fights 3 Results: Phetsukumvit Wins Decision Over Chorfah

On Friday, Feb. 3, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 3, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, Kickboxing and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on ONE Championship’s website starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Phetsukumvit Boibangna def. Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Elbrus Amirkhanovich def. Paedsaenlek P.K.Saenchai by KO (spinning back kick). Round 1, 1:41

Muay Thai bout: Kongchai Chanaidonmuang def. Kritpetch P.K.Saenchai by KO (strikes). Round 1, 2:15

Muay Thai bout: Ilyas Musaev def. Phanrith Lookjaomaesaiwaree by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:03

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui def. TheStar SitChor by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:12

Muay Thai bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong def. Mustafa Al Takreeti by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Shannon Wiratchai def. Puriya Golpour TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:33

Muay Thai bout: Alexandru Bublea def. Alan Yauny by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Alisson Barbosa def. Elliot Compton by technical submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 2:29

Muay Thai bout: Dokmaipar Fairtex def. Barbara Aguiar by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Ivan Parshikov def. Dimitry Babkin by unanimous decision