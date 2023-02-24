BKFC 36: Adams vs. Belcher Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 36: Adams vs. Belcher, live from the Pontchartrain Convention Center in Kenner, Lou. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Arnold Adams and Alan Belcher.

The preliminary card airs live and free on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card through subscription on the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Arnold Adams vs. Alan Belcher – for the heavyweight title

Bobby Taylor vs. James Lilley

Kaleb Harris vs. Brad Kelly

Joseph Creer vs. Duke Sensley

Dennis LaBruzza vs. Stephon Reese

Dillion Winemiller vs. Tony Jenkins

Brandon Shavers vs. Bryce Henry

Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick

Cody Schieve vs. Tyler Sammis

Blake LaCaze vs. Brett Williams

Cody Mitchell vs. Brandon Meneses

Michael Manno vs. Frankie Shugart