BKFC 36: Adams vs. Belcher Results

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 36: Adams vs. Belcher, live from the Pontchartrain Convention Center in Kenner, Lou. The event features a heavyweight title bout between Arnold Adams and Alan Belcher.
The preliminary card airs live and free on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card through subscription on the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Arnold Adams vs. Alan Belcher – for the heavyweight title
Bobby Taylor vs. James Lilley
Kaleb Harris vs. Brad Kelly
Joseph Creer vs. Duke Sensley
Dennis LaBruzza vs. Stephon Reese
Dillion Winemiller vs. Tony Jenkins
Brandon Shavers vs. Bryce Henry
Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick
Cody Schieve vs. Tyler Sammis
Blake LaCaze vs. Brett Williams
Cody Mitchell vs. Brandon Meneses
Michael Manno vs. Frankie Shugart
Bobby Taylor vs. James Lilley
Kaleb Harris vs. Brad Kelly
Joseph Creer vs. Duke Sensley
Dennis LaBruzza vs. Stephon Reese
Dillion Winemiller vs. Tony Jenkins
Brandon Shavers vs. Bryce Henry
Andrew Angelcor vs. David Bosnick
Cody Schieve vs. Tyler Sammis
Blake LaCaze vs. Brett Williams
Cody Mitchell vs. Brandon Meneses
Michael Manno vs. Frankie Shugart