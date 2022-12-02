ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Dec. 2, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event features two title fights.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin airs live in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the results are below. Check here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Reinier de Ridder (217.25) vs. Anatoly Malykhin (223.5) – for the light heavyweight title

Grappling bout: Kade Ruotolo (168) vs. Matheus Gabriel (168) – for the lightweight title

Roberto Soldic (184.25) vs. Murad Ramazanov (185)

Muay Thai bout: Amber Kitchen (125) vs. Jackie Buntan (130)

Dae Sung Park (169.75) vs. Lowen Tynanes (168.75)

Eduard Folayang (170) vs. Edson Marques (168.75)

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo (179.25) vs. Marat Gafurov (175)

​​Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (263.75) vs. Oumar Kane (260)

Lin Heqin (115) vs. Denice Zamboanga (114.25)