BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff Results

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff, live from the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a lightweight championship fight between Luis Palomino and Tom Shoaff, as well as a middleweight title bout between Francesco Ricchi and David Mundell.
The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – for the lightweight title
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – for the middleweight title
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller
Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett
