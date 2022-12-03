BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff Results

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff, live from the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a lightweight championship fight between Luis Palomino and Tom Shoaff, as well as a middleweight title bout between Francesco Ricchi and David Mundell.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Luis Palomino vs. Tom Shoaff – for the lightweight title

Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell – for the middleweight title

Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez

Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle

Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen

Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez

Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller

Joshuah “Famez” Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell

Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts

Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia

Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry

Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett