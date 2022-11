Krush-EX 2022 Vol. 8 Results: Shion and Hiroshi Fight to Draw

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the K-1 Japan Group hosted Krush-EX 2022 Vol.8, live from the GEN Sports Palace in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan The event featured a 121-pound bout between Shion and Hiroshi.

The event aired live on LINE LIVE starting at 3 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Shion vs. Hiroshi ends in a majority draw

Eito Kurokawa def. by unanimous decision

Shuichi Inoue def. Akihiko Kawagoe (30-29 x 3)

Hiroki Yasui def. Takuya Kojima by unanimous decision (28-26 x 3)

Kira vs. Kura (30-29, 30-29, 30-27)

Ryuki Yasuo vs. Zen Kitayama by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-28, 30-29)

Toki Harada def. Yuki Kamiya by KO. Round 1, 0:42

Tenga Tianhe def. Jairu Tase by unanimous decision (30-28, 30-29, 30-29)