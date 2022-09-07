Four Takeaways From ONE on Prime Video 1

Prime Video and ONE Championship delivered an exciting night of action this past Friday when they broadcast ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The incredible event put ONE back under the spotlight in North America and shook up the international martial arts scene. Jaw-dropping performances got the chatter going, and soon everyone was talking about the scintillating card.

With the show sitting comfortably in fans’ memories, attention must turn to the fallout from the action inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With that in mind, here are four important things to take into account following ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE Makes Waves In America

ONE’s reintroduction into North American primetime was nothing short of sensational. Nearly every element of the event went off as well as it could have, and the matches fanned the flames.

As the evening concluded, ONE was trending across the major sports platforms, and it was the #1 trending topic on Twitter. That should not be taken for granted, as it shows that fans were engaged with the product and excitedly discussing it.

That success will pay dividends moving forward.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, going live on Sep. 30, promises to follow suit and deliver more martial arts excitement, with kickboxing and submission grappling joining the party.

Mighty Mouse’s Legacy Is Intact Once Again

The topic of the greatest mixed martial artist of all time is constantly in the mouths of combats sports fans, but Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is beginning to shut it down.

His combination of skill and longevity pushes him to the forefront of the discussion every time.

No one else has the offensive and defensive skills in every area that Mighty Mouse has. And no other fighter has been operating at his level for as long as he has.

The American veteran’s show-stopping victory over Adriano Moraes last Friday showed why he is the special talent in the all-encompassing sport.

His legacy is already set in stone, and all he did last Friday night was begin carving a bigger spot on the mountain.

Muay Thai Made Its Mark

Four Muay Thai bouts took place at ONE on Prime Video 1, and each one delivered amazing action, including two jaw-dropping finishes on the evening’s main card.

Raising the roof with such commanding and memorable bouts was important for the sport at ONE’s first-ever Prime Video event because it offered a taste of how electric it can be at the highest levels.

Fans were introduced to a true legend of the sport, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, and some of the best flyweight contenders on the planet in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World grand prix semifinals. And many more stars of the sport call ONE home.

The cracking Muay Thai action at ONE on Prime Video 1 ensures that future bouts will be more anticipated than ever before.

Is Buchecha The Most Dangerous Heavyweight?

Much has been said about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida’s transition into mixed martial arts.

However, after notching another dominant first-round victory inside the Circle, against former ONE world title challenger Kirill Grishenko, fans are starting to call him the world’s most dangerous heavyweight.

When thinking about the current titleholders, ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, it is imperative to remember that their base is in wrestling.

And who wants to go to the ground against 17-time BJJ world champion Buchecha?

While there are many heavy hitters on the feet in the rapidly growing division, it is difficult to think of anyone who could realistically keep the match standing against the Brazilian.

Almeida is a massive individual with impeccable ground skills, and he is only getting better by the day. It is not far-fetched to suggest he is already the best in the world.