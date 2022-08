On Saturday, Aug. 20, Up Next Fighting hosted UNF 2: Morales vs. Ware, live from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif. The event featured the inaugural UFC featherweight title bout between Albert Morales and Terrion Ware.

The event aired live on FITE TV starting at 10 p.m. ET. Above is a photo gallery from the fight night shot by Dave Mandel of Combat Press.