Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 5 Results: Five More Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the UFC hosted Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 5, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Michael Parkin def. Eduardo Neves by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:57

Darrius Flowers def. Amiran Gogoladze by TKO (shoulder injury). Round 1, 1:13

Jesus Santos Aguilar def. Erisson Ferreira by submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 1:56

Cameron Saaiman def. Josh Wang-Kim by KO (punch). Round 3, 2:52

Denise Gomes def. Rayanne Amanda by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)