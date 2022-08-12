Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi Results

On Friday, Aug. 12, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event features a welterweight battle between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi.
The Bellator 284 preliminary card airs live and free on Bellator’s YouTube page starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:25
Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries by KO (knee). Round 1, 1:39
Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 0:36
Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:35
Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:28
M,A, Yah II def. Brett Bye by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout
Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:25
Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)
Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries by KO (knee). Round 1, 1:39
Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 0:36
Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:35
Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:28
M,A, Yah II def. Brett Bye by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout