Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi Results

On Friday, Aug. 12, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The event features a welterweight battle between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi.

The Bellator 284 preliminary card airs live and free on Bellator’s YouTube page starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:25

Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries by KO (knee). Round 1, 1:39

Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 0:36

Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:35

Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:28

M,A, Yah II def. Brett Bye by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout