Petchmorakot, Rodtang, Lasiri, Tye Ruotolo Earn Bonuses at ONE 157

Four $50,000 performance bonuses were handed out at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, May 20, following an exciting evening of action inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although the lead card was filled with excitement, including submissions by Elipitua Siregar, Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson, no bonuses were handed out until the final four bouts of the night. It was the adage of saving the best for last.

Tye Ruotolo scored the first bonus of the night when he stunning Garry Tonon with a D’Arce choke inside of two minutes during their lightweight submission grappling contest.

It was the quickest submission in ONE Championship submission grappling history and put a spotlight on the teenage star as the new generation of elite grapplers.

$50,000 more was handed out in the next bout when Rodtang Jitmuangnon punched his ticket to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix semifinals against Jacob Smith.

Although the bout went three rounds, “The Iron Man” was spectacular. It was complete dominance from the Thai star. Rodtang used all of his weapons and went to work right from the opening bell. The complete performance was rewarded, and now he’ll advance to take on Savvas Michael in the semifinals.

In the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri shocked the world with a TKO upset over Prajanchai PK.Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship

Lasiri pummeled the reigning king over three rounds, and when the fourth round was slated to start the incumbent did not rise from his stool. Lasiri’s performance made him the new king of strawweights and he will get to take the new ONE world championship back home.

The fourth and final performance bonus went to Petchmorakot Petchyindee for his resilient ONE featherweight Muay Thai title defense against Jimmy Vienot.

Vienot started strongly and looked like he could unseat the titleholder, but Petchmorakot fired back in the championship rounds. In the fourth round, the Thai star dropped Vienot with a brilliantly timed right hook to the jaw.

After five full rounds, two of the three judges saw it for Petchmorakot. His champion’s resolve allowed him to keep his title and earn a little extra cash along the way.