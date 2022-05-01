BKFC 24 Results: Hunt Stops Riggs to Retain Title

On Saturday, Apr. 30, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs, live from the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mon. The event featured a 205-pound title fight between Joe Riggs and Lorenzo Hunt.
The action kicked off live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Lorenzo Hunt def. Joe Riggs by TKO. Round 2, 1:12 – for the light heavyweight title
Rusty Crowder def. Louie Lopez by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 2:00
Leo Pla def. Leo Bercier by TKO. Round 3, 1:17
Kai Stewart def. Daniel Gary by KO. Round 1, 1:10
Andy Nguyen def. Cassie Robb by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)
Sawyer Depee def. William Dunkle by TKO. Round 1, 1:17
Billy Wagner def. Jacob Kreitel by KO. Round 1, 0:43
Andrew Angelcor def. Timmy Mason by unanimous decision (48-45 x 3)
Dallas Davison def. Erik Lopez by TKO. Round 2, 1:08
Braeden Tovey def. Jordan Christensen by TKO (medical stoppage). Round 4, 2:00
James Dennis def. Brian Maxwell by TKO. Round 2, 0:26
Dylan Schulte def. Darrick Gates by TKO. Round 1, 0:20
